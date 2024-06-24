Leaked Galaxy Watch7 Amazon listing reveals 128GB of internal storage

We are just a few weeks away from the Samsung Unpacked event, where the company is expected to launch the Galaxy Z Flip6 and the Galaxy Z Fold6, along with the Galaxy Watch7, Galaxy Watch Ultra, and the Galaxy Buds3 series.

The Galaxy Watch7 is expected to launch in two sizes, 40mm and 44mm. Recently, a leak emerged revealing the rumored price of the Galaxy Watch7 40mm would be around €314.49 (roughly $336), while the 44mm model costs €344.99 (approximately $369). The leak also revealed that the Galaxy Watch7 would arrive in cream, silver, and green colors.

Now, folks at PassionateGeekz have spotted an Amazon listing for the Samsung Galaxy Watch7. The listing not only reveals the price of the smartwatch in Canada but also reveals key specifications. It lists that the Galaxy Watch7 may come with 128GB of internal storage.

image via PassionateGeekz

The e-commerce site briefly listed the upcoming Galaxy Watch7, however, it was taken off the internet. According to the info, the Samsung Galaxy Watch7 40mm may come with a price tag of CAD$338.55, which is roughly $299 in the US, which doesn't match the prices revealed in a previous leak.

The Amazon listing of the Galaxy Watch7 also lists the launch date as July 10, which is expected. Apart from the 128GB internal storage listing (which could be a mistake), the specification on the listing also reads that the smartwatch will come with a 3nm processor and Enhanced BioActiveSensor2. According to the report, the new sensor is rumored to offer more features, including:

Advanced heart rate monitoring

Blood oxygen level readings

Sleep quality analysis

Stress monitoring

Various workout modes to suit all fitness levels

The listing also reveals that Samsung may include AI features in the Galaxy Watch7 such as AI-Powered Sleep, AI-Powered Exercise, and AI-Powered Communication, which corroborates a previous leak about Samsung equipping its wearables with AI. Moreover, the Galaxy AI is also listed to help users with smart replies when replying to messages using the smartwatch.