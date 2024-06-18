Alleged Samsung Galaxy Buds3 retail box reveals stem design & key features of the earbuds

It was rumored that Samsung may be ditching its traditional in-ear design for stem design for its upcoming Galaxy Buds3 and Buds3 Pro. The leaked mosaic promo images of all the products expected to launch at the Unpacked event next month also featured the Galaxy Buds3 series and revealed the stem design.

The refreshed design was also reported in another leak where the Samsung Members apps showed the Galaxy Buds3 and Galaxy Buds3 Pro icons featuring the stem design. Recently, it was also leaked that Samsung may replace the touch controls with pinch and squeeze gestures in the Galaxy Buds3 series to make better use of the real estate provided by the stem design.

Now, folks at 91Mobiles have gotten their hands on the alleged retail box of the soon-to-launch Galaxy Buds3 earphones, which not only corroborates the stem design revealed by previous leaks but also highlights key specifications of the earphones.

According to the report, it seems like the stock of the Galaxy Buds3 series is reaching outlets much before the official launch. Moreover, the retail box shows the major makeover the Galaxy Buds3 series is expected to get this year.

The retail box also reveals that the Galaxy Buds3 will have AKG sound tuning. The charging case design also looks different, and it is slightly wider to accommodate the newly designed earphones. The charging case also has LED indicators for charging status and a USB-C port for charging.

The back of the box highlights some features of the Galaxy Buds3, including 6 hours of battery life on a single charge, while it is unclear if this claimed battery life is with or without ANC. For comparison, Samsung claims 7.5 hours of battery life for Galaxy Buds2 with ANC disabled.

The Galaxy Buds3 will also support fast charging, and the box shows that 10 minutes of quick charging can offer 1 hour of playtime. The box also mentions sweat and water resistance ratings and adjustable ear hooks as part of the package. Other hardware details of the Galaxy Buds3 are still under wraps.