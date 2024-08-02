Leaked One UI 7 changelog lists everything new coming to your Samsung phone

There have been multiple leaks about the upcoming Android 15-based One UI 7 update, which suggests that the next One UI version will bring some radical changes to Samsung phones. Now, a reliable tipster has shared all the new features and tweaks that will be added to the Galaxy devices with the One UI 7 update.

IceUniverse on Weibo has shared a list or an alleged changelog of the One UI 7 update, highlighting all the changes, features, and tweaks, Samsung is expected to introduce with its next One UI update. One UI 7 will include new app icons, a new battery icon with new charging animation in the lockscreen, a new camera app UI, and new animations.

Here are all the changes One UI 7 will bring(translated from Chinese):

System application icons replaced

New background interface

A new control area at the bottom of the lock screen

Adjustment of shortcut icons in the left and right corners of the lock screen

Pull-down shortcut bar and notification can be independent/merged

The pill in the upper left corner notification bar can control more apps

Added interruptible animation, optimized app opening and closing animation curve

New battery icon and charging animation bar

New camera interface

Added 5G SMS messages

New notification pop-up and closing animation

Added unlock animation

New button touch and page return animation

Added a huge number of desktop widgets of various sizes

Added more lock screen widgets

Added large folders There will be new content added in subsequent versions of One UI 7. The beta release date has been postponed.

Users will also have the option to select their preferred style of Quick Settings and Notifications panel. It is expected that with One UI 7, Samsung will separate quick settings and notifications panels. Samsung is also likely to let users customize both app and folder icons with personal images.

Recently, it was leaked that the app drawer in One UI 7 will include a bottom search bar, making one-hand operation easier. However, Samsung is highly unlikely to introduce a vertically scrolling app drawer with One UI 7, which was rumored earlier.

There are also rumors that Samsung will introduce its version of Apple's Dynamic Island. We also reported the alleged changes the One UI 7 would bring to the lock screen. There are rumors that the One UI 7 open beta program has been delayed, and it could start in the third week of August.

For more latest One UI 7-related news, be sure to check out our dedicated One UI news section.