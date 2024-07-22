One UI animations to get better with the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series is expected to debut early next year. However, leaks and rumors about the devices have been making the rounds on the internet quite often already. Earlier, it was reported that Samsung may keep the camera upgrades exclusive to the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Then we got some inside details about the camera upgrades expected to arrive with the Galaxy S25 Ultra. It was also rumored that the Galaxy S25 Ultra could be the thinnest Ultra phone since the Note20 Ultra, which debuted in 2020.

Now, a fresh leak has popped up by reliable tipster IceUniverse, claiming that Samsung is going to make the One UI animations feel much smoother and better with the Galaxy S25 Ultra. The leak also adds that the One UI animation would take advantage of the new Galaxy S25 Ultra design and feel more natural.

The rounded Galaxy S25 Ultra has an additional benefit: the animation will be more natural. An important reason why the animation of the S24 Ultra is unnatural is that the screen is almost a right-angled rectangle, and the icons are rounded, so the animation from the icon to a… pic.twitter.com/QutnBBhFCW — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) July 21, 2024

The current Galaxy S24 Ultra features a squarish design on both the display and the frame. However, the icons on One UI are squircle (a shape between a square and a circle). And because of the difference in hardware and software design, the animations currently seem unnatural.

With the Galaxy S25 Ultra, Samsung may fix the animations and make them appear more smooth and natural when opening and closing apps, since the tipster specifically talks about the opening and closing animations. With these changes in the One UI animations, other Galaxy devices could also benefit from the changes Samsung may have in store.

Samsung is expected to launch the Android 15-based One UI 7 at the Samsung Developer Conference 2024 (SDC 2024) on October 3, 2024. The One UI 7 update is expected to bring a lot of radical design changes, and a recent leak highlighted all the changes that are speculated out of the One UI 7 update. There are also rumors that Samsung could introduce a vertical app drawer with One UI 7.