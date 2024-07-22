One UI 7 may let you customize both app and folder icons with your personal images

Samsung is expected to launch Android 15-based One UI 7 in October at the Samsung Developer Conference (SDC) 2024. Ahead of its debut, multiple Galaxy devices, including the Galaxy S24+, have been spotted running test builds of One UI 7.

There are rumors that this year's One UI update could bring radical design changes for Galaxy phones. In fact, a tip also emerged suggesting all the changes we can expect from the Android 15-based One UI 7 update.

Now, a Theme Park developer has shared a couple of new features that Samsung may introduce with One UI 7. Samsung is working on multiple features related to app icons, and users will get more control over their device customization with One UI 7.

The One UI 7 update is rumored to bring two new features. One of the features may let you change both app and folder icons with personal images from the Gallery. This would help users to give a personal touch to their home screen setups.

The next rumored feature is the option to directly change the shape of the icons. Currently, using the Good Lock app, there are 11 presets, but with One UI 7, Samsung is tipped to expand the number of presets for both app and folder icons.

By the way, another leak related to One UI 7 icons has surfaced courtesy of tipster chuvn8888 on X. The tipster has shared an image of what looks like the alleged One UI 7's Gallery icon. The new icon features a white background with six leaves of different colors. It looks entirely different from the current Gallery icon, which features a solid purple-ish-red color with white leaves.

The icon doesn't have any sort of 3D effect or shadow, and it looks flat. However, a thing to note is that One UI 7 is currently under development, and there might be changes in icons before the stable release. Besides, this isn't an official image of the One UI 7 Gallery icon.

The same person reported changes to the One UI 7 notifications panel. The tipster claimed that in One UI 7, Samsung has taken inspiration from Xiaomi's Hyper OS and Apple's iOS 18 and will offer a two-page design. Swiping down from the right will show the quick settings toggle, and swiping down from the left will display notifications.

It has also been tipped that the app opening and closing animations in the next version of One UI will also get better and feel more natural on the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, which has a rounded shape. Samsung is also rumored to introduce a vertical scrolling app drawer with One UI 7.