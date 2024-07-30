This is how the One UI 7 lock screen may look on your Samsung device

Multiple leaks about the upcoming Android 15-based One UI 7 update have emerged. Starting with the bad news for One UI fans, according to a reliable source, the One UI 7 Open Beta program has been delayed.

As per tipster IceUniverse, the reason behind delaying the One UI 7 Beta program hasn't been revealed, and also there isn't any specific timeline on when it will begin. It is assumed that the One UI 7 Beta program has been delayed to August, which would match the 2023 and 2022 time frames.

Not a bad thing, I hope to conduct beta testing after its basic framework is ready — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) July 30, 2024

Google is also set to hold the Made By Google event on August 13, where it will launch the Pixel 9 series, the Pixel Watch 3, and the Pixel Buds Pro 2. It is expected that the One UI 7 Open Beta program may kick off after the event from Google.

Another One UI 7 leak, by tipster chuvn8888, has popped up, this time previewing the One UI 7 lock screen. Notably, the leak comes from the same tipster who has previously leaked details about the One UI 7 Gallery icon, the icon and widget style, the camera icon and UI, the Quick Settings panel, and other One UI 7 features.

According to the One UI 7 lock screen screenshots, one of the most prominent changes is the new battery charging pop-up. In the current One UI version, the charging status is shown in simple text. But the alleged One UI 7 shows a dedicated battery charging widget with a big progress bar inside a pill-shaped widget.

Apart from the battery widget, the charging bar has also been tweaked. Notably, the charging bar is now placed between the redesigned phone and camera icons on the lock screen. The overall change with the alleged One UI 7 looks clean and more organized.

The phone and camera icons on the left and right bottom corners of the One UI 7 lock screen are now circular. The battery icon on the status bar is also now redesigned. It is now shaped like a pill and placed in the upper right corner of the screen.

Recently, the Samsung Clock app was updated, which introduced several One UI 7 design elements, including the leaked Clock app icon, rounded design, and more. For more One UI 7-related news, you can check out our dedicated One UI 7 news section.