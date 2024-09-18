Looks like a Horizon Zero Dawn remaster is incoming, targeting PC and PS5

It looks like the next remaster coming out of Sony is the first entry in the Horizon franchise made by Guerrilla Games. Horizon Zero Dawn first arrived on PlayStation 4 in 2017, with PC version following in 2020. Now, a brand-new ESRB listing has been spotted by fans for an unannounced Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered, with it being posted by Sony Interactive Entertainment.

Although the listing does not mention what improvements the remaster will feature, a report from 2022 about a possible Zero Dawn remaster did spill some information. According to that report, character models, lighting, and animations are all being updated to make the first entry more in line with the visuals seen in Horizon Forbidden West, the 2022 sequel.

With the PlayStation 5 Pro now confirmed, this could be a launch entry for the newly upgraded system to show off its graphics muscles. Zero Dawn never received a PlayStation 5 native version, with the title still using backward compatibility on the current-gen platform to run the PlayStation 4 version.

The ESRB page does mention both PlayStation 5 and PC as targeted platforms for the remaster, though. Sony has been steadily pushing out more PC ports of its first-party exclusives. The latest of the bunch, God of War Ragnarök, is landing on PC tomorrow, September 19, with various exclusive enhancements.

Don't forget that the Horizon spin-off entry LEGO Horizon Adventures is coming to PlayStation 5, PC, and Nintendo Switch simultaneously later this year too. While it will be retelling the story from the original games, the tone will be much more humor-orientated to match other games in LEGO universes.

Keep in mind that Sony has yet to confirm a remaster for Horizon Zero Dawn, so take this rating with a grain of salt until something official comes through.