Lenovo unveils its first Copilot Plus PCs with Snapdragon X Elite processors

Lenovo has announced its first Copilot Plus PCs with Windows 11 and Qualcomm's Snapdragon X processors. The first pair of next-gen Windows on ARM computers consists of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x and the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6. Both devices will be available in the United States in June 2024.
The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x is a thin and relatively light laptop (2.82 lbs or 1.28kg) with a 14-inch 3K 90Hz OLED touchscreen that can reach a whopping 1000nits of peak brightness. The computer is powered by the Snapdragon X Elite chip, which can be configured with up to 32GB of LPDDR5X memory and 1TB PCIe Gen 4 storage.
Additional features include a big trackpad, a FullHD webcam with Windows Hello support, three USB-C ports, Wi-Fi 7, and Bluetooth 5.3.
The Lenovo ThinkPad T14s is a business-focused device with a 14-inch 16:10 IPS display. You will be able to spec the laptop with an optional 2.8K OLED panel. Unlike its more affordable sibling, the T14s has optional 5G connectivity and up to 64GB of LPDDR5X memory. However, its 58Wh battery is notably smaller than the one in the Yoga Lim 7x. Despite that, Lenovo still promises "multi-day battery life" thanks to the use of efficient low-power IPS displays.
Here are the detailed specs of both laptops:
|Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x
|Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6
|Dimensions & Weight
|
(mm): 325 x 225.15 x as thin as 12.9mm
Starting at 1.28kg (2.82lbs)
|
(mm): 325 x 225.15 x as thin as 12.9mm
Starting at 1.28kg (2.82lbs)
|Display
|14.5” 3K (2944 x 1840) 90 Hz 16:10
PureSight OLED Touch, 1000 nits peak, Delta E True Black 600, Dolby Vision,
TÜV Low Blue Light Certification
|14” WUXGA 16:10 IPS, 400 nits, Low Power, 100% sRGB, EyeSafe
14” WUXGA 16:10 IPS, Touch, DBEF5, 400 nits, 45% NTSC
14” 2.8K OLED, 400 nits, 100% DCI-P3, Dolby Vision, HDR True Black 500, EyeSafe
|CPU
|Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite
|GPU
|Snapdragon X Elite Qualcomm Adreno GPU
|RAM
|Up to 32 GB LPDDR5X 8448 MHz Dual Channel
|Up to 64 GB LPRRD5X 8533MT/s Dual Channel
|Storage
|Up to 1TB PCIe Gen 4 2242 M.2
|Battery
|70Wh
|58Wh
|Camera
|FHD MIPI Webcam, IR Camera, Camera Shutter, Four Microphones
|FHD + IR MIPI Camera with privacy shutter, always on Computer Vision HPD, Two Microphones
|Ports
|
Left Side:
Right Side:
|2 x USB-A (5Gbps)
2 x USB-C (USB4 40Gbps)
Audio jack
HDMI 2.1
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3
|Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, 5G
|Security
|-
|Fingerprint Reader on Power Button
dTPM
Secured-Core PC
|Colors
|Cosmic Blue
|Eclipse Black
The base configuration of the Yoga Slim 7x will set you back $1,299. The ThinkPad T14s will be available in the US starting June 2024, and the price will start at $1,699.
