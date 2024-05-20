Lenovo unveils its first Copilot Plus PCs with Snapdragon X Elite processors

Lenovo has announced its first Copilot Plus PCs with Windows 11 and Qualcomm's Snapdragon X processors. The first pair of next-gen Windows on ARM computers consists of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x and the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6. Both devices will be available in the United States in June 2024.

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x is a thin and relatively light laptop (2.82 lbs or 1.28kg) with a 14-inch 3K 90Hz OLED touchscreen that can reach a whopping 1000nits of peak brightness. The computer is powered by the Snapdragon X Elite chip, which can be configured with up to 32GB of LPDDR5X memory and 1TB PCIe Gen 4 storage.

Additional features include a big trackpad, a FullHD webcam with Windows Hello support, three USB-C ports, Wi-Fi 7, and Bluetooth 5.3.

The Lenovo ThinkPad T14s is a business-focused device with a 14-inch 16:10 IPS display. You will be able to spec the laptop with an optional 2.8K OLED panel. Unlike its more affordable sibling, the T14s has optional 5G connectivity and up to 64GB of LPDDR5X memory. However, its 58Wh battery is notably smaller than the one in the Yoga Lim 7x. Despite that, Lenovo still promises "multi-day battery life" thanks to the use of efficient low-power IPS displays.

Here are the detailed specs of both laptops:

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 Dimensions & Weight (mm): 325 x 225.15 x as thin as 12.9mm

(inches): 12.80” x 8.86” x as thin as 0.51“ Starting at 1.28kg (2.82lbs) (mm): 325 x 225.15 x as thin as 12.9mm

(inches): 12.80” x 8.86” x as thin as 0.51“ Starting at 1.28kg (2.82lbs) Display 14.5” 3K (2944 x 1840) 90 Hz 16:10

PureSight OLED Touch, 1000 nits peak, Delta E True Black 600, Dolby Vision,

TÜV Low Blue Light Certification 14” WUXGA 16:10 IPS, 400 nits, Low Power, 100% sRGB, EyeSafe

14” WUXGA 16:10 IPS, Touch, DBEF5, 400 nits, 45% NTSC

14” 2.8K OLED, 400 nits, 100% DCI-P3, Dolby Vision, HDR True Black 500, EyeSafe CPU Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite GPU Snapdragon X Elite Qualcomm Adreno GPU RAM Up to 32 GB LPDDR5X 8448 MHz Dual Channel Up to 64 GB LPRRD5X 8533MT/s Dual Channel Storage Up to 1TB PCIe Gen 4 2242 M.2 Battery 70Wh 58Wh Camera FHD MIPI Webcam, IR Camera, Camera Shutter, Four Microphones FHD + IR MIPI Camera with privacy shutter, always on Computer Vision HPD, Two Microphones Ports Left Side:

2 X USB Type-C (40Gbps, PD 3.1, DP 1.4) Right Side:

1 X USB Type-C (40Gbps, PD 3.1, DP 1.4) 2 x USB-A (5Gbps)

2 x USB-C (USB4 40Gbps)

Audio jack

HDMI 2.1 Connectivity Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3 Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, 5G Security - Fingerprint Reader on Power Button

dTPM

Secured-Core PC Colors Cosmic Blue Eclipse Black

The base configuration of the Yoga Slim 7x will set you back $1,299. The ThinkPad T14s will be available in the US starting June 2024, and the price will start at $1,699.