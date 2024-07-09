Logitech G309 LIGHTSPEED just announced, now available on Amazon for $79.99

Logitech G, Logitech's gaming brand, has unveiled the Logitech G309 LIGHTSPEED mouse, which promises to deliver performance, comfort, and reliability to help gamers play their best games. The new mouse uses dual-wireless connectivity to provide low latency and has precision tracking for more accurate movements at speed.

By default, the mouse requires an AA alkaline battery to operate, and this helps it remain lightweight. However, it's also POWERPLAY compatible, which means you can remove the battery if you separately buy the Logitech G PowerPlay Wireless Charging System—this can reduce the mouse's weight by about 18g.

Those who do opt to use a battery will be able to achieve more than 300 hours of continuous gameplay thanks to the power-efficient HERO 25K sensor. Logitech says that this sensor is capable of next-gen performance in terms of responsiveness and accuracy, 400 IPS, and sensitivity of up to 25,600 DPI.

Commenting on the new product, Ujesh Desai, vice president and general manager of Logitech Gaming, said:

"For years, we have been committed to evolving our LIGHTSPEED technology and innovation so that everyone from esports pros to new gamers can enjoy wireless gameplay. Our LIGHTSPEED technology, in conjunction with our HERO sensors, has advanced to the point where all gamers, from the world’s elite esports pros athletes to the first time gamer, know they can trust Logitech G mice to perform every time. With the G309 LIGHTSPEED, we have brought the same top-of-the-line technology, including HERO 25K sensor, POWERPLAY compatibility, and LIGHTSPEED wireless — all at a price point that is affordable to most."

For anybody interested in buying this mouse, it's available right now on Amazon for $79.99 in black or white. If you get it from Amazon, you can return, refund, or replace it within 30 days of receipt.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.