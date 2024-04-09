The new Logitech G Pro X 60 Lightspeed keyboard includes a new key customization feature

Logitech has announced its latest gaming-themed keyboard from its Logitech G series. This product is designed to be compact, but the company claims that it has come up with an innovative way to compensate for the fact that it is missing some keys compared to a full version.

In a press release, the company revealed the details of its Logitech G Pro X 60 Lightspeed wireless gaming keyboard. As the name suggests, it is a 60 percent-sized keyboard. Many pro PC gamers prefer the smaller design, according to Logitech, because it allows them to move the mouse more dynamically during tournaments.

However, a 60 percent keyboard does lack many physical keys that other pro gamers, and indeed other PC users, might want. Logitech says it has come up with a solution with a new key customization feature called Keycontrol.

This feature, added in Logitech's Ghub software, lets owners of the Logitech G Pro X 60 Lightspeed "assign up to 15 functions per key." The company added:

When combined with G-SHIFT, an advanced feature that players can assign to almost any button (like a mouse side button to an action), players can activate the new layer of keys and get quick access to any key or command directly under their left hand and WASD keys, or any other programmable key on the keyboard.

Some of the other features of this keyboard include GX optical switches, along with dual-shot PBT keycaps, per-key RGB backlighting, support for wired connections, Bluetooth, and Logitech's own Lightspeed wireless technology.

The Logitech G Pro X 60 Lightspeed keyboard will come in three colors: Black (Tactile Switches or Linear Switches), White (Tactile or Linear), and Pink. The Black and White versions are available to pre-order now on Amazon for $179.99 and will begin shipping in mid-April.

