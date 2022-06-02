Logitech releases limited-edition wireless mice for personalized desk setups

From custom-built products and tailoring a service to meet customers' needs to catering to their interests, personalization can often acquire various forms. One of the latest forms of personalization has appeared in the shape of Logitech's limited edition wireless mice in its Design Collection.

Logitech is now offering six designs for compact, wireless mice that users can take with them to whatever they call an office. You can choose from three new colorways including Bamboo Dream, Coral Reef, and Forest Floral or if you are not a fan of limited products, you can go with Chirpy Bird, Golden Garden, and Blue Aurora personalized mice for your desk setup.

The personalized, portable mice also offer a line-by-line scrolling experience and an optical sensor for accurate cursor control and tracking on most surfaces. The rubber side grips allow for comfortable working while 10m of wireless range and a pre-installed battery with 12-month battery life ensure convenience.

In an effort to mitigate the company's carbon footprint, a minimum of 22% certified post-consumer recycled plastic is employed for plastic parts in mice. The limited-edition wireless mice from Logitech's Design Collection are now available for $29.99. To get your hands on the personalized wireless mice, head over to the dedicated webpage here.