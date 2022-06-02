WhatsApp Beta UWP app gets two nifty new features

The WhatsApp Beta UWP app has recently received a couple of nifty new features that make the app a lot more usable. The Meta-owned chat messenger is now pushing the voice recorder and 'view once' capabilities to its UWP app with the latest update.

WhatsApp Beta can now send your voice notes to all your WhatsApp contacts. As can be seen in the image below, you can now see a voice recorder icon on the right side of the text editor. Click on the icon to start recording, or you can also go ahead and delete your voice note midway if you don't like what you're saying. However, there is no option to pause your recording to get a preview of a draft of your message.

Another nifty new feature is related to user privacy. WhatsApp Beta UWP now comes with an option to allow senders to send photos and videos that can be viewed once. After receivers view the message, the photos or videos will automatically disappear. Unfortunately, as is the case with WhatsApp Android, iOS, and web clients, users can bypass this privacy measure by taking a screenshot or by using a screen recorder.

'View once' and voice recorder are also available on WhatsApp Web. In fact, the WhatsApp web client has had these features for months.

Nevertheless, both the capabilities are pretty useful and could convince many users to finally use the app on their Windows 11 and 10 PCs. Some of the exciting features the Meta-owned company recently added include emoji shortcuts, dark mode support, the ability to filter and archive your chats, and many more.

Hopefully, WhatsApp will continue to introduce enhancements to its UWP app to make it on par with its Android and iOS counterparts.

If you're a WhatsApp user, do you use the beta app on your Windows 11/10 PC? Do the new voice recorder and 'view once' features make the app more useful to you? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.