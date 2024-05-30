Lords of the Fallen gets a surprise boss rush mode as the Souls-like launches on Game Pass

Lords of the Fallen, the Hexworks-developed Souls-like that released last year, received its "final update" in April of this year. The 1.5 update carried tools for players to tweak the game experience to their liking for customized playthroughs. However, it seems the studio had a final surprise for fans, with the Clash of Champions update now being live.

"Did you really believe VERSION 1.5 - ‘Master of Fate’ was the final chapter in your harrowing journey through Mournstead? Well, it’s time to relight the lantern, Crusader, for yet another adventure awaits…," says the studio in todays surprise update drop announcement.

The content update is delivering a hugely requested feature to the souls-like experience: boss rush. Specifically, there are two modes, Echoes of Battle and Crucible, that now offer ways for players to go straight into fighting bosses without any of the fodder in between.

Here's how Hexworks describes the two bossrush modes:

While Echoes of Battle allows players to relive their favourite boss encounters, including Ellianne the Starved, Congregator of Flesh, and Radiant Sentinel, Crucible is a series of six increasingly challenging trials of pre-selected bosses that must be overcome without dying to unlock rewards, including Shrine Currency and exclusive new armour tincts.

Crucible mode becomes available after beating the game at least once. The matchups can then be attempted via any Vestige. Meanwhile, Echoes of Battle mode is found in Vestiges from any point during the campaign, but only offers access to bosses that have already been beaten.

If the going gets too tough solo, both modes are also playable fully in co-op with a partner much like the campaign.

The Lords of the Fallen Clash of Champions update lands just as the game launches on Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass subscriptions of Microsoft too. Subscribers can now jump into the game with the fully equipped with the update.