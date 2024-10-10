Mafia III, Destiny 2 DLC, Conan Exiles, and more join Xbox Free Play Days

Xbox Free Play Days is back with another weekend full of games to try out for Xbox Game Pass subscribers. Members in the Core, Standard, and Ultimate tiers are the ones who have access to the latest games, which are Mafia III, Moving Out 2, and Conan Exiles. Meanwhile, all Xbox console owners can now jump into Destiny 2's Witch Queen and Lightfall DLCs without needing any subscription.

Kicking things off is Mafia III: Definitive Edition, the most recent entry in the long-running action series involving organized crime families. This installment takes place in 1968 when a returning Vietnam veteran is building a new family to run the city of New Bordeaux. This edition also comes with all the post-launch story DLC.

Next, Conan Exiles is an open-world multiplayer survival experience. You'll be exploring the lands, avoiding or fighting threats, harvesting resources, building structures, crafting weapons, wielding sorceries, and much more to survive in this harsh landscape.

Those looking for a more casual game can jump into Moving Out 2 instead. This title has you and your friends becoming 'Furniture Arrangement & Relocation Technicians,' or F.A.R.T.s for short. The physics-based moving simulator offers a large range of maps and mission types to tackle in humorous ways.

While Destiny 2's base game is a free-to-play experience already, Bungie is offering Xbox players access to The Witch Queen and Lightfall DLCs. Every extra bit of content from the two expansions is available to all Xbox One and Series X|S owners without the need to have a Game Pass subscription.

Below are links to the Microsoft Store pages where discounts are currently available:

The standard Free Play Days promotions of this weekend will end on Sunday, October 12, at 11:59 p.m. PT. However, the Destiny 2 DLC offer will run till October 15 instead.