Starfield: Shattered Space expansion lands September 30, update with land vehicle is out now

Microsoft had a surprise showing at the Gamescom Opening Night Live showcase today, attaching a release date to Starfield's first expansion, Shattered Space. It was also announced that the free update carrying the RPG's ground vehicle is available to all players now.

Starting with the expansion, Shattered Space will launch on September 30 across PC and Xbox consoles. Here's how the studio describes the standalone experience that's set in a single, hand-crafted planet:

The home planet of House Va’ruun remains a mystery to the vast majority of the citizens of the Settled Systems. This clandestine faction is primarily known only by their dangerous reputation and violent history. When a distress signal originating from a derelict star station leads you on a path to Va’ruun’kai, you’ll begin to uncover the secrets surrounding the followers of the Great Serpent and ultimately decide the future of House Va’ruun.

As for the latest free update hitting Starfield today, it is carrying the long-promised REV-8 land vehicle. It lets players explore the planets they land on with much more style and speed, with even Vasco getting a seat of his own. All they need is a vehicle module on the spaceship, which can be bought from a shop technician.

The vehicle touts a mounted turret, armor, boosters, and space for any NPC players to rescue in their travels. Catch it in action above. The changelog is below:

Features Added the new Rev-8 Vehicle which can be purchased from the ship technician

Added Xbox Series S performance options General General performance and stability improvements

Creations UI fixes and improvements Gameplay Addressed an issue that could prevent fully scanning the planet Beta Marae I

Gameplay Options: Addressed an issue with Legendary weapons that could cause the Well Fed and Hydrated effects to refresh

Gameplay Options: Addressed an issue with switching weapons that could cause the "You are now Hydrated" notification to appear frequently

Gameplay Options: Addressed an issue that could cause Sustenance effects to stop working in NG+ variants

Fixed an issue with reloading the Novastrike sniper rifle

Resolved an issue that caused other characters to hold the Novastrike rifle incorrectly

Fixed a visual issue with the Magshot reload animation in zero-g

Extreme Temperature Entry Spacesuit can now be put on displays

Addressed an issue that could cause multiple items to spawn on display stands

The Rattler displayed on the Trackers Alliance headquarters wall can now be interacted with

Gravity Well no longer pulls NPCs into the ships in the Chop Shop

Adjusted map location markers in cities to improve fast travelling

The apartment in The Well in New Atlantis now has a map marker

The marker for Shepherd's General Store in Akila should display properly

Fixed an issue that caused the Rapid Legendary effect to not properly apply to melee weapons

Addressed an issue that could cause Lyle Brewer to become hostile to the player as a follower

Updated the status text for the Shielded Grip and Large Shielded Grip mods for the Plasma Cutter

Adjusted the balance on Mysterious Tracker’s Voice audio

Resolved an issue that could cause unexpected noises upon entering the Lodge for NG+ variants Ships Fixed an issue that could cause Ship docking bridges to remain extended

Addressed an issue with modifying a landed non-home ship that could cause a duplicate ship model to appear on the landing pad

Shipbuilder: Ship module variants and flip versions will now correctly revert to the original when pressing the Cancel button

Ship Decoration: Addressed an issue with the Ecliptic Claymore that could allow objects to be placed outside of the ship Graphics Fixed an issue that would cause the Frame generation setting to be turned off when DLSS was selected for Upscaling (PC)

Fixed lighting for ship and station interiors in photo mode

Improved quality of reflections in shallow puddles

Addressed an issue with upscaling that could cause visual artifacts on planets when viewed from space

Helmets will now toggle correctly for companions who are downed in photo mode UI Addressed an issue with the Ship and Inventory menus on 21:9 resolutions

Fixed an issue with how large Carry Capacity is displayed in the inventory with large font enabled

Addressed an issue with how The Cue Ball and Ping Pong Ball display in the inventory menu Outposts Flood lamps decoration items will now correctly toggle off and on at outposts featuring a power source

The August Update for Starfield is now available across PC and Xbox Series X|S systems for both owners and Game Pass subscribers.