Starfield: Shattered Space expansion lands September 30, update with land vehicle is out now

Microsoft had a surprise showing at the Gamescom Opening Night Live showcase today, attaching a release date to Starfield's first expansion, Shattered Space. It was also announced that the free update carrying the RPG's ground vehicle is available to all players now.
Starting with the expansion, Shattered Space will launch on September 30 across PC and Xbox consoles. Here's how the studio describes the standalone experience that's set in a single, hand-crafted planet:
The home planet of House Va’ruun remains a mystery to the vast majority of the citizens of the Settled Systems. This clandestine faction is primarily known only by their dangerous reputation and violent history. When a distress signal originating from a derelict star station leads you on a path to Va’ruun’kai, you’ll begin to uncover the secrets surrounding the followers of the Great Serpent and ultimately decide the future of House Va’ruun.
As for the latest free update hitting Starfield today, it is carrying the long-promised REV-8 land vehicle. It lets players explore the planets they land on with much more style and speed, with even Vasco getting a seat of his own. All they need is a vehicle module on the spaceship, which can be bought from a shop technician.
The vehicle touts a mounted turret, armor, boosters, and space for any NPC players to rescue in their travels. Catch it in action above. The changelog is below:
Features
- Added the new Rev-8 Vehicle which can be purchased from the ship technician
- Added Xbox Series S performance options
General
- General performance and stability improvements
- Creations UI fixes and improvements
Gameplay
- Addressed an issue that could prevent fully scanning the planet Beta Marae I
- Gameplay Options: Addressed an issue with Legendary weapons that could cause the Well Fed and Hydrated effects to refresh
- Gameplay Options: Addressed an issue with switching weapons that could cause the "You are now Hydrated" notification to appear frequently
- Gameplay Options: Addressed an issue that could cause Sustenance effects to stop working in NG+ variants
- Fixed an issue with reloading the Novastrike sniper rifle
- Resolved an issue that caused other characters to hold the Novastrike rifle incorrectly
- Fixed a visual issue with the Magshot reload animation in zero-g
- Extreme Temperature Entry Spacesuit can now be put on displays
- Addressed an issue that could cause multiple items to spawn on display stands
- The Rattler displayed on the Trackers Alliance headquarters wall can now be interacted with
- Gravity Well no longer pulls NPCs into the ships in the Chop Shop
- Adjusted map location markers in cities to improve fast travelling
- The apartment in The Well in New Atlantis now has a map marker
- The marker for Shepherd's General Store in Akila should display properly
- Fixed an issue that caused the Rapid Legendary effect to not properly apply to melee weapons
- Addressed an issue that could cause Lyle Brewer to become hostile to the player as a follower
- Updated the status text for the Shielded Grip and Large Shielded Grip mods for the Plasma Cutter
- Adjusted the balance on Mysterious Tracker’s Voice audio
- Resolved an issue that could cause unexpected noises upon entering the Lodge for NG+ variants
Ships
- Fixed an issue that could cause Ship docking bridges to remain extended
- Addressed an issue with modifying a landed non-home ship that could cause a duplicate ship model to appear on the landing pad
- Shipbuilder: Ship module variants and flip versions will now correctly revert to the original when pressing the Cancel button
- Ship Decoration: Addressed an issue with the Ecliptic Claymore that could allow objects to be placed outside of the ship
Graphics
- Fixed an issue that would cause the Frame generation setting to be turned off when DLSS was selected for Upscaling (PC)
- Fixed lighting for ship and station interiors in photo mode
- Improved quality of reflections in shallow puddles
- Addressed an issue with upscaling that could cause visual artifacts on planets when viewed from space
- Helmets will now toggle correctly for companions who are downed in photo mode
UI
- Addressed an issue with the Ship and Inventory menus on 21:9 resolutions
- Fixed an issue with how large Carry Capacity is displayed in the inventory with large font enabled
- Addressed an issue with how The Cue Ball and Ping Pong Ball display in the inventory menu
Outposts
- Flood lamps decoration items will now correctly toggle off and on at outposts featuring a power source
The August Update for Starfield is now available across PC and Xbox Series X|S systems for both owners and Game Pass subscribers.
2 Comments - Add comment