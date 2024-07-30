Mafia: Definitive Edition confirmed for Xbox and PC Game Pass, out in August

2K has officially announced that the remake of Mafia, the 2022-released gangster adventure game from Illusion Softworks, is coming to Microsoft's Game Pass subscription services. The arrival has been rumored by insiders for a few days now, and before Microsoft could announce it themselves, a quick social media post by 2K has confirmed the landing.

"Remade from the ground up, in the brutal world of organized crime, rise through the ranks in Mafia: Definitive Edition, coming to Xbox and PC with Xbox Game Pass August 13," says the announcement on X.

The remake was released in 2020, and Mafia III developer Hanger 13 was in charge of the project. The title has kept intact the classic's hugely popular story beats, alongside extra elements like new scenes and dialog for characters, while also completely revamping every other aspect of the experience.

The story follows cab driver Tommy Angelo and his journey through a crime family in the fictional city of Lost Haven in the 1930s:

Re-made from the ground up, rise through the ranks of the Mafia during the Prohibition era of organized crime. After a run-in with the mob, cab driver Tommy Angelo is thrust into a deadly underworld. Initially uneasy about falling in with the Salieri crime family, Tommy soon finds that the rewards are too big to ignore.

On top of the campaign, the developer has added extra features like a Free Ride mode to explore the remade city filled with secrets, taxi missions, racing modes, and even a black and white "Noire Mode."

Mafia: Definitive Edition is hitting Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass on August 13. Expect Microsoft to reveal the next wave of titles hitting Game Pass on August 6, which is also rumored to bring Crash N Sane Trilogy and Atlas Fallen.