Microsoft adds Windows 11 version 24H2 to Flight Hub, calls it "2024 Update"

A few weeks ago, Microsoft officially acknowledged Windows 11 version 24H2 as this year's big feature update for its operating system coming in the second half of the current year. "24H2" is a technical moniker, and Microsoft will most likely use a different name for marketing purposes. It seems that now we know what that name will be.

Microsoft has updated Flight Hub (via @XenoPanther), its official page for tracking Windows Insider Preview builds for each major Windows release all the way up from the Windows 10 Anniversary Update to Windows 11 version 24H2. And just like the previous two major releases for Windows 11, this year's will most likely get a no-nonsense name. Later this year, look out for the release of Windows 11 2024 Update.

Although "Windows 11 2024 Update" does not sound as easy and simple as, say, Windows 11.3, it is still a somewhat fitting name considering that the operating system nowadays gets one major feature update every year. Microsoft also releases "moment" updates, but they are usually smaller than the yearly version upgrades.

Still, Microsoft's naming scheme remains confusing. Try finding a single reference to "Windows 11 2023 Update" across Windows 11 version 23H2. The Settings app, winver, and other parts of the operating system mention version 23H2 instead of its marketing name, Windows 11 2023 Update, not to mention stuff like "Moment" updates.

"2024 Update" may not be the best marketing name, but it is still not as bad as the Windows 10 Fall Creators Update.

The Windows 11 2024 Update is expected somewhere this fall with a big focus on artificial intelligence and new features for PCs powered by processors with dedicated neural processing units. Before that, Microsoft will release a small feature drop for Windows 11 called "Moment 5." Look out for it later this month.