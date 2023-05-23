Microsoft announces public rollout of Edge Workspaces

Microsoft's annual developer conference, Build, has brought us lots of news about the company's products. Edge, for example, is about to get a revamped UI with the Mica material, rounded tab corners, and other visual changes. For business customers, Microsoft has prepared a dedicated experience called Microsoft Edge for Business that aims to make it easier to keep private data separate from work without resorting to another browser. Edge Workspaces is another feature debuting today—Microsoft has announced the upcoming public rollout for all Edge users.

Edge Workspaces is a tool for collaborative work in Microsoft's desktop browser. It allows sharing tab sets with other people and watching changes in real time. With Edge Workspaces, everyone can view the same project websites and the latest working files in one place.

The feature was initially unveiled at Microsoft Ignite earlier this year, and the company has spent a few months testing it with a limited number of Edge users. Now it is about to roll out to all customers within the next few months, and those wanting to participate in the preview can join via this link.

In addition to providing the convenience of a single space for project-related pages, Edge Workspaces ensure security and privacy for sensitive files and apps, with only approved people having access to them.

Getting started with Edge Workspaces is easy: click the workspace button in the upper-left corner, give your workspace a proper name, select a color, then share the invitation with others. After that, you can open webpages, files, and apps within the workspaces and watch everyone working together in real-time. Unlike Microsoft Edge for Business, Edge Workspaces will be available for all customers, not just those with managed devices and work accounts.

You can catch up with the rest of the Microsoft Build 2023 announcements here.