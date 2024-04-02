Microsoft announces prices for Windows 10 Extended Security Updates

Microsoft will end Windows 10 support in October 2025 (this does not apply to LTSC editions), which means the operating system will no longer receive security updates, fixes, and new features. However, not every user will be able to upgrade to Windows 11 or buy a new PC, especially in the enterprise segment. For such customers, Microsoft has the Extended Security Program that lets you receive additional updates beyond the end of the support date.

Today, Microsoft unveiled the prices for those planning to make use of the Extended Security Program for Windows 10.

According to the official blog post, Microsoft will charge customers $61 per year for one computer. The program will run for three years, and those planning to join it later will have to pay for the previous period since each update is cumulative and includes every security fix released prior. IT admins will be able to enroll Windows 10 devices into the program using the traditional 5-by-5 activation method with a 25-character key.

If an organization is using cloud-based updated management solutions, it can benefit from a special offer that entitles it to a 25% discount. The promotion allows companies to secure the first year of ESU for $45 per user (up to five devices).

Finally, the Extended Security Update program for Windows 10 will be free for companies using Windows 365 to access cloud-based Windows 11 PCs. ESU is included in the Windows 365 licensing with a one-year commitment.

Microsoft clearly states that companies should not consider the Extended Security Program a long-term solution. Instead, Microsoft recommends using it as a "temporary bridge" while transitioning to a newer, supported Windows version.

Interestingly, the blog post does not mention "regular customers" who will also be able to enroll in the Extended Security Program. Microsoft will most likely announce all the details, prices, and rules in a separate post soon.