Eternal Strands is an upcoming fantasy game from former BioWare and Ubisoft team members

Yellow Brick Games, a game studio that was first launched in 2020, has finally and officially announced its first title. It's called Eternal Strands and it's going to be an action-adventure game with Unreal Engine 5-based graphics.

Here's how Yellow Brick Games describes Eternal Strands:

In this 3rd person action-adventure game, you play as Brynn, a young and fearless Weaver, determined to recover her people’s cultural home by uncovering the mysteries of the Enclave, a once powerful nation that now lies dormant. Fight epic, 25-meters-high climbable creatures – the Arks, while blending magical abilities with an arsenal of powerful weapons to keep the world from crumbling. Use the environment and extreme weather events to your advantage in battles against a big roster of fantastical creatures.

The press release added that players will be able to use the game world itself as a weapon thanks to "physics-based systems with engaging action-combat."

A new teaser trailer for the game was released today as well, and it definitely has some elements of Shadow of the Colossus for fans of those acclaimed games.

Yellow Brick Games is based in Canada, with offices in Quebec City and Montreal. It was formed by a number of former BioWare and Ubisoft team members. Arguably, the best-known team member is Mike Laidlaw, who previously was the creative director at BioWare for its Dragon Age series. He now serves as the Chief Creative Officer at Yellow Brick Games.

Laidlaw is quoted in the press release as well, saying:

Our hope with Eternal Strands is to deliver an adventure that brings a sense of fun and excitement to fantasy, while encouraging players to experiment with its systems. It’s a very different game to ones I’ve worked on in the past, and it’s been a delight to generally answer the question ‘what if the player does X?’ with ‘Cool!’. It’s also exciting to have a chance to build an all-new world that encourages and reacts to this kind of play.

Eternal Strands is due for release in 2025 for the PC via Steam, along with Sony's PlayStation 5 console and Microsoft's Xbox Series X and S consoles. While Yellow Brick Games previously had a publishing agreement with Take-Two Interactive's Private Division, the developer has now decided to self-publish its first game.