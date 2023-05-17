Microsoft Bing Chat starts rolling out its promised copying, sharing and export features

Earlier in May, Microsoft announced that Bing Chat was now available to access in an open preview version without a waitlist. It also listed several new or upcoming features, and now one of those features is rolling out to the public.

We recently upgraded Bing Chat with export and share features. We’ve also improved the copy and paste experience. Below is an example of the tool tip which includes copy, download and share with download to PDF in action. Stay tuned for more export options. pic.twitter.com/vEgaDY4dqb — Jordi Ribas (@JordiRib1) May 17, 2023

In a Twitter post, Microsoft's Jordi Ribas, the head of Bing's Engineering and Product group, stated that it had recently updated Bing Chat with the promised share and export features.

The post was accompanied by an image showing a toolbar above a Bing Chat turn. It showed a copy button and a share button, but also an active download icon for exporting the chat to a PDF file, a text file, or a Microsoft Word file. Ribas indicated more export options will be added to Bing Chat in the future. However, he didn't offer any more details about what those new options will be.