Microsoft Bing Chat starts rolling out its promised copying, sharing and export features

Neowin · with 0 comments

Bing logo in front of Bing Chat

Earlier in May, Microsoft announced that Bing Chat was now available to access in an open preview version without a waitlist. It also listed several new or upcoming features, and now one of those features is rolling out to the public.

In a Twitter post, Microsoft's Jordi Ribas, the head of Bing's Engineering and Product group, stated that it had recently updated Bing Chat with the promised share and export features.

Bing Chat Share and export

The post was accompanied by an image showing a toolbar above a Bing Chat turn. It showed a copy button and a share button, but also an active download icon for exporting the chat to a PDF file, a text file, or a Microsoft Word file. Ribas indicated more export options will be added to Bing Chat in the future. However, he didn't offer any more details about what those new options will be.

Report a problem with article
The Google logo
Next Article

Google unveils new Vulnerability Reward Program Initiatives for Android

Mortal Kombat logo made out of classic games
Previous Article

NetherRealm will unveil the rumored Mortal Kombat reboot tomorrow

Join the conversation!

Login or Sign Up to read and post a comment.

0 Comments - Add comment

Advertisement