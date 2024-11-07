Microsoft brings Copilot-powered themes to Outlook apps

Microsoft Outlook already supports personalization through different themes. Today, Microsoft announced a new way for Outlook users to personalize their experience: Themes by Copilot. This feature uses generative AI to allow users to create unique themes based on their preferences, including location, weather conditions, and more.

Currently, users can create a theme inspired by any of the over 100 curated destinations available or create one based on their own location. Additionally, users can select how often they want the theme to update – every few hours, every day, weekly, or monthly.

These new dynamic, AI-generated themes will be available for Outlook users with a Copilot Pro subscription or commercial license with Microsoft 365 Copilot enabled. They will be supported on Outlook for Windows, Outlook for Mac, Outlook on the Web, and mobile iOS and Android apps.

Astha Benisek from Microsoft wrote the following regarding Themes in Outlook:

"Every Copilot-generated theme automatically comes with a fun accent color, and you can further tune your theme to be in a realistic, oil painting, or cartoon style. To help you shape your theme, we created a guided experience that is easy to use, responsible, and fun. Copilot-powered themes are available in the languages that Outlook supports. No two Themes by Copilot in Outlook are the same. Every creation is unique, dynamic, and exclusively yours -- an experience only available on Outlook".

In addition to Themes by Copilot, Microsoft has also released new, non-Copilot powered themes. Users can now choose from vibrant imagery with hues of deep green, red, or purple.

To access the new Themes by Copilot, users of the supported Outlook apps with Copilot subscription can go to Appearance Settings. With Themes by Copilot, Outlook users can enjoy a more personalized and dynamic email experience.