Redfall will be getting a final update after all and it will include an offline mode

For a little while, it was looking like Redfall, the vampire hunter shooter from Bethesda and Microsoft, would get no further updates due to the decision to shut down its developer Arkane Austin earlier this month. However, it seems that there's been a small change of heart on that front.

In a post on the game's official X (formerly Twitter) account, it was revealed there will be a final Game Update 4 for Redfall at some point in the future. The biggest addition from this update will be its much anticipated offline mode,

After Microsoft decided to close Arkane Austin, there were reports that the team was working on an update that was supposed to be released in May that included adding an offline mode for the game. Now it looks like that will indeed happen. This is good news because if Redfall's online servers are shut down at some point in the future, the game will continue to be playable in its offline mode.

Thank you for all your supportive messages.



We are working to release our final update, Game Update 4, that brings revamped Neighborhood and Nest systems, Single Player Pausing, Offline Mode, and more.



We’ll provide additional details soon. Thank you all. — Redfall (@playRedfall) May 17, 2024

The X post also stated that Game Update 4 will include "revamped Neighborhood and Nest systems, Single Player Pausing" and more for Redfall. There's no word on when exactly the update will start rolling out.

One thing that won't be a part of the update will be two new playable characters that were promised for players who purchased the Redfall Hero Pass. Bethesda has already announced that people who pre-purchased access to that content will get some sort of credit back, but details about what that will be like have yet to be revealed.