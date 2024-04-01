Microsoft Copilot for Security is now generally available with its flexible pricing model

Over a year ago in March 2023, Microsoft first announced plans to offer a Security Copilot service that would allow users to type in text prompts to find computing security issues and fix them. In October 2023, it started an early access program for the service.

Today, just over a year after it was first announced, Microsoft revealed that Copilot for Security is now generally available. Today's blog post also reveals that customers must also have an Azure subscription to access the service.

Microsoft also offers some details on the pricing plan for Copilot for Security which is based on how much companies and organizations use it.

With a flexible, consumption-based pricing model, customers can start small, experiment, and learn from their own usage to grow to the capacity required to meet their business needs and budget. Copilot capacity is measured in Security Compute Units (SCU). The in-product dashboard offers insights into SCU usage patterns allowing customers to monitor and flexibly provision the desired number of SCUs at any time.

The service includes an in-product dashboard that lets companies see the usage patterns for the SCUs. This should give them some insights to whether or not they need to purchase more SCUs in the future.

In addition, today's blog post states that Microsoft Defender Threat Intelligence information such as "including intel profiles, articles, and the analyst workbench" is available at no additional cost to Copilot for Security users.

In previous announcements, Microsoft stated that Copilot for Security can help with the creation of summaries for any security incidents, along with assistance in responding to those incidents.

Another feature that Copilot for Security has is the ability for the AI to help reverse engineer malware scripts so security developers can find weaknesses in them in order to defend against them. The launch supports 25 languages at first.