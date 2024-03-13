Microsoft Copilot for Security will become generally available on April 1

Back in March 2023, Microsoft announced it would launch Security Copilot, a service that would use generative AI to help security workers and admins with their common tasks. In October, it started offering the service to security workers in an early access program.

Today, Microsoft revealed in a blog post that the slightly renamed Copilot for Security will become generally available starting on April 1. It will be available as both a stand alone service, and also as an embedded service for people who already use Microsoft's security products.

Microsoft says that for its launch, Copilot for Security will concentrate on four specific features. One is offering summaries for security incidents which should help speed up the reaction times to these kinds of events. Another Copilot for Security feature is analyzing these security events to find out what caused them.

Yet another Copilot for Security feature is its ability to reverse engineer malware scripts to find their weaknesses. Finally, security users can access Copilot to create step-by-step methods to handling tasks, such as investigating incidents, containing security breaches, and more.

Microsoft also plans to offer other services for the generally available launch of Copilot for Security including support for 25 languages, custom promptbooks that will let users type in and save regularly used text prompts for certain tasks, and more.

Microsoft says a survey conducted with the companies that used Copilot for Security during the early access program stated that on average users were able to handle common tasks 22 percent faster with the use of the service, while also increasing the accuracy of those tasks by 7 percent. Also, 97 percent of the early Copilot users wanted to use it again.

Microsoft's pricing for Copilot for Security will use one model that will handle both the standalone Copilot service and the embedded editions. It will use a consumption-based model with Microsoft charging $4 per “security compute unit.”