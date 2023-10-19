Microsoft announces Security Copilot Early Access Program to help test the AI-based service

In March, Microsoft first announced Security Copilot, a new generative AI service designed to help businesses and organizations with their computer security needs. Today, the company announced that has launched an early access program for Security Copilot for enterprise users who want the first shot at trying out this service.

In a blog post, Microsoft revealed info on how Security Copilot is doing with some of its early adopters:

Security Copilot is already helping our preview customers save up to 40 percent of their time on core security operations tasks with capabilities such as writing complex queries based only on natural language questions and summarizing security incidents. Security Copilot can effectively up-skill a security team, regardless of its expertise, save them time, enable them to find what previously they might have missed, and free them to focus on the most impactful projects.

The generative AI features of Security Copilot are designed to do several different tasks. It can create fast summaries of security incidents, and it can help to respond to those incidents directly through Microsoft 365 Defender.

Security admins can use this new Copilot service to type in natural language questions about emerging cyber threats and attacks, analyze malware, and hunt down any cyberattacks on their organization.

The company has also announced that its Microsoft Defender Threat Intelligence service, along with access to its API, will be available for Security Copilot customers at no additional cost. Microsoft says:

Defender Threat Intelligence is a threat intelligence workbench with deep integrations across Microsoft Security products empowering security teams with knowledge of the cyberthreat landscape, including actors, tools, vulnerabilities, and infrastructure.

Businesses and organizations can sign up to be considered for the Microsoft Security Copilot Early Access Program right now. At the moment, there's no word on when the program will become generally available nor how much it will cost when it does launch.