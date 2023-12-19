Microsoft deprecates Microsoft Defender Application Guard for Edge

Microsoft seems to be on a roll of deprecating various features across Windows and other products. It has already deprecated more than ten features since September, and there is one more to join the list. This time, it is Microsoft Defender Application Guard for Edge (shortly MDAG).

It is worth noting right off the bat that Microsoft Defender Application Guard for Edge will not affect regular customers and their home computers running Edge (those have other things to complain about). MDAG for Edge is a special security feature designed for Microsoft Edge for Business, not home users.

Application Guard uses hardware isolation to ensure untrusted websites open in a contained environment and without access to corporate networks and their data. IT Admins can define lists of trusted websites and environments, with everything else considered untrusted and potentially unsafe. Clicking such a link opens a new window with a notification that Application Guard launched the website in a safe environment. You can learn more about MDAG for Edge here.

From the official documentation:

Microsoft Defender Application Guard, including the Windows Isolated App Launcher APIs, will be deprecated for Microsoft Edge for Business and will no longer be updated. Please download the Microsoft Edge for Business Security Whitepaper to learn more about Edge for Business security capabilities.

Of course, MDAG for Edge deprecation does not mean that the company is willing to leave its customers unprotected. The feature is still available, plus Microsoft has plenty of other security measures for its browser. You can learn more about them in the Microsoft Edge for Business Security Whitepaper (PDF).

As a reminder, Microsoft also deprecated Microsoft Defender Application Guard for Office. In late November, the company published the notification, letting users know that MDAG for Office is no longer in development. Other deprecated features include the legacy console mode, the old Speech Recognition app, Steps Recorder, and more.