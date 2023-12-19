Get the Beats Studio Buds wireless earbuds for a new all time low price at Amazon

The Beats brand of headphones and earbuds remain some of the most popular wearable audio products in the industry. However, the Apple-owned Beats products also tend to be on the pricey side. Right now, one of its best-selling products, the Beats Studio Buds wireless earbuds, are available at Amazon for an all-time low price.

At the moment, you can snap up the Beats Studio Buds wireless earbuds for just $79.99. That's not only a new all-time low price, but it's also $70 off its normal $149.99 MSRP.

The Beats Studio Buds support active noise-cancelling, which means you can listen to your tunes or podcasts and not have to worry about being distracted by outside noise. If you still want to be aware of the outside world, the earbuds also support Transparency Mode so you can keep listening to your audio content while still being able to hear what's around you. The earbuds also support spatial audio for a full 360-degree audio experience.

The earbuds include on-device controls so you can take calls or control your music volume and selection without having to touch your smartphone. They have an IPX4 rating for water resistance which means you can run with them in your ear and not have to worry about your sweat breaking them.

The earbuds last up to 8 hours on a single charge or up to 24 hours with a fully charged case. Finally, you can get them in several color choices, including black, white, red, blue, and pink.

