Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 specs may have just leaked

A couple of days ago, the Galaxy Z Fold4 specifications surfaced on the internet, giving us a close look at what's inside the foldable device. Now, renowned leaker Yogesh Brar has revealed some important information about the Galaxy Z Flip4, Samsung's new clamshell foldable phone.

Galaxy Z Flip4 render | Image: 91mobiles

According to the leaker, the upcoming Z Flip4 will feature a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED main display with support for a 120Hz screen refresh rate. The external display will reportedly be as small as 2.1-inch. Powering the device will be the latest Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 coupled with 8GB of RAM. There is not enough clarity on whether it will have more RAM variants, but Brar claims users will have two storage options: 128GB and 256GB.

The primary camera setup will consist of a couple of lenses, both of which will have a megapixel count of 12MP. Inside the shell, you will find a 10MP camera.

Galaxy Z Flip4 render | Image: 91mobiles

The Galaxy Z Flip4 will be powered by Android 12-based One UI 4 and a 3,700 mAh battery. It is said to have support for 25W wired and 10W of wireless fast charging.

Main: 6.7" FHD+ sAMOLED, 120Hz

Outer: 2.1" sAMOLED

Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC

8GB RAM

128/256GB storage

Main Cam: 12MP + 12MP (UW)

Inner Cam: 10MP

Android 12, OneUI 4

3,700mAh battery, 25W wired, 10W wireless

Samsung will reportedly announce the Galaxy Z Flip4 alongside the Z Fold4 at its upcoming "Unpacked" event. Samsung is yet to announce the dates, however.

Do you prefer the clamshell foldable phone to Galaxy Z Fold4? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

Source: Yogesh Brar (Twitter)