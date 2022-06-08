Microsoft Edge 104.0.1278.2 adds improved icons on macOS

This week's regular Edge update in the Dev channel is unusually tiny. Instead of shipping a release with an extensive changelog, Microsoft has released Edge Dev 104.0.1278.2 with only three bug fixes for macOS and iOS.

Edge 104 hit the Dev channel last week with much bigger release notes you can check out in our dedicated article.

What is new in Microsoft Edge Dev 104.0.1278.2?

New features: Added support for displaying the correct channel-specific Edge icon in the Search and Spotlight UI for macOS. Improved reliability: Improved the width of the text content display box in reading mode on tablets. Changed behavior: iOS: Improved performance on Citrix.

Microsoft also wants Edge Insiders to provide feedback about communication platforms the company uses to gather suggestions and complaints from users. The company has launched an anonymous survey in which everyone is free to participate. You can help Microsoft improve its products by sharing your opinion in the survey using this link.

Microsoft Edge Dev is available for everyone to test on Windows, macOS, Linux, and Android. In case you missed it, the software giant recently promoted Edge 103 to the Beta channel for final testing.