Microsoft Edge 107 is out with improved sidebar

Microsoft has released Edge 107 for all users in the Stable Channel. The latest release is now available for download on Windows, macOS, and Linux, and it has only one notable feature change: an updated sidebar.

Sidebar is a feature that lets you access various productivity tools side-by-side with the currently open page. It also allows viewing two websites in a single Edge window and pinning a specific page to keep it available on every tab.

What is new in Microsoft Edge 107?

Microsoft Edge sidebar . The Microsoft Edge sidebar lets users access productivity tools side-by-side with their browsing window. For enterprise customers, the following experiences are currently turned on by default: Search, Discover, Office.com, and Outlook. Administrators can control the availability and configure the Microsoft Edge sidebar using the HubsSidebarEnabled, ExtensionInstallBlockList, and ExtensionInstallForceList policies. The extension ID for each sidebar app can be found at edge://sidebar-internals. For more information, see Manage the sidebar in Microsoft Edge.

New policy to give more flexibility in Microsoft Edge startup. The RestoreOnStartupUserURLsEnabled policy lets users add and remove their own URLs to open when starting Microsoft Edge while maintaining the mandatory list of sites specified by the admin.

You can find the list of new, deprecated, and obsoleted policies in Microsoft Edge 107 in the official documentation on the Microsoft Learn website. The browser will update itself automatically, but you can force-update it by navigating to edge://settings/help.