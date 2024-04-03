Microsoft Edge 125 is now available in the Dev Channel

Following the release of Microsoft Edge 124 in the Beta Channel, Microsoft pushed version 125 to the Dev Channel. This week's feature update focuses on improving overall stability and fixing bugs, such as crashes when using favorites, finding something on a page, viewing PDF documents, and more.

What is new in Microsoft Edge Dev 125.0.2492?

Added Features: Introduced the feature of pinning to the taskbar within Site Pinning campaigns. Improved Reliability: Resolved a problem that was causing the browser to crash when using the favorites feature.

Fixed a browser crash on android. Changed Behavior: Fixed an issue that prevented the focus from being set to the tab search input field when the menu is opened.

Resolved a problem that caused the “Show Shopping toolbar” option to appear on the shopping page after signing in with an AAD account.

Resolved an issue to prevent retrieval of hashtags from hidden videos on YouTube.

Resolved an issue that allowed a website to be repeatedly added to the block list and displayed multiple times.

Resolved a problem where the speaker icon indicates sound on the site icon, even though there is no audio output following the closure of the media tab.

Resolved an issue where the speaker icon remained in the unmuted state even after opening the side panel and muting the application via right-click.

This resolved an issue that clicking ‘Share’ to print resulted in a brief blank screen for one second.

iOS: Fixed an issue where browser would crash after the share button was clicked in the downloaded PDF file on iOS. Android: Resolved an issue when activating the ‘Find on Page’ feature in landscape mode caused two toolbars to appear on android.

Resolved a problem that prevented file uploads on the Android version of browser Mobile.

Microsoft Edge 125 Dev is available on the official Edge Insider website. Supported platforms include Windows 10, 11, macOS, Linux, and Android. Version 125 will arrive in the Stable Channel on the week of May 16, 2024.