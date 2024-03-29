Edge 124 is now available in Beta with built-in speed test, improved settings, and more

Microsoft Edge 124 has arrived in the Beta Channel for the final testing before its stable release. Version 124 is a big release with quite a lot of changes, such as a reworked privacy section, updated profile management controls, enterprise changes, and more.

What is new in Microsoft Edge 124 Beta?

Email notifications for extension requests in the Microsoft Edge management service . The Microsoft Edge management service provides admins with the ability to receive email notifications for extensions that their users requested. This helps inform them promptly of any new feedback. Note: This experience is in public preview and can be accessed by opting in to targeted release in the Microsoft 365 admin center.

. The Microsoft Edge management service provides admins with the ability to receive email notifications for extensions that their users requested. This helps inform them promptly of any new feedback. Note: This experience is in public preview and can be accessed by opting in to targeted release in the Microsoft 365 admin center. Updated default profile pill for EDU users in Edge for Business . To improve the applicability of the current Edge for Business default visuals, users signed in with an EDU account will see the default profile pill label updated to "School".

. To improve the applicability of the current Edge for Business default visuals, users signed in with an EDU account will see the default profile pill label updated to "School". Desktop Shortcut for New Enterprise Devices . New Microsoft Enterprise devices running through Windows Out of Box Experience (OOBE) for the first time will see a Microsoft Edge desktop shortcut automatically created. This desktop shortcut provides users with an alternative way to access their Microsoft Edge browser without needing to manually pin and configure their set-up.

. New Microsoft Enterprise devices running through Windows Out of Box Experience (OOBE) for the first time will see a Microsoft Edge desktop shortcut automatically created. This desktop shortcut provides users with an alternative way to access their Microsoft Edge browser without needing to manually pin and configure their set-up. Updated profile options in new profile experience. Many users unintentionally create empty profiles, cluttering their workspace and impeding their browsing experience. To reduce clutter and the likelihood of profile churn, updated First Run Experience (FRE) string options encourage users to sign-in and meaningfully create profiles for an improved browsing experience, or easily cancel unintentional creation. Note: This feature is a controlled feature rollout. If you don't see this feature, check back as we continue our rollout.

Many users unintentionally create empty profiles, cluttering their workspace and impeding their browsing experience. To reduce clutter and the likelihood of profile churn, updated First Run Experience (FRE) string options encourage users to sign-in and meaningfully create profiles for an improved browsing experience, or easily cancel unintentional creation. Note: This feature is a controlled feature rollout. If you don't see this feature, check back as we continue our rollout. Copilot Page Context Policies . To summarize and answer questions based on page context in Microsoft Edge, Copilot needs to be able to access the page content. We're providing two new policies to offer more flexibility for admins to customize Edge page context access across Copilot chats in Edge sidebar. CopilotPageContext - Control Copilot access to page contents for Microsoft Entra ID profiles CopilotCDPPageContext - Control Copilot with Commercial Data Protection access to page contents for Microsoft Entra ID profiles The DiscoverPageContextEnabled policy is deprecated in Edge version 124 and will be obsoleted in Edge version 127.

. To summarize and answer questions based on page context in Microsoft Edge, Copilot needs to be able to access the page content. We're providing two new policies to offer more flexibility for admins to customize Edge page context access across Copilot chats in Edge sidebar. Updates to Settings pages on privacy, security, search, & services . To improve ease of use, we're updating Edge settings page into two sections: "Privacy and Security" and "Search and Services." This streamlined approach should enable users to find the settings they're interested in more easily. Note: This feature is a controlled feature rollout. If you don't see this feature, check back as we continue our rollout.

. To improve ease of use, we're updating Edge settings page into two sections: "Privacy and Security" and "Search and Services." This streamlined approach should enable users to find the settings they're interested in more easily. Note: This feature is a controlled feature rollout. If you don't see this feature, check back as we continue our rollout. Removal of Web SQL. Web SQL support is fully removed . In prior releases, Web SQL support was disabled by default but could be re-enabled via the WebSQLAccess policy. After this change, there's no longer any mechanism to enable Web SQL support. This change is happening in the Chromium project, on which Microsoft Edge is based. For more information, see Intent to Deprecate and Remove Web SQL.

. In prior releases, Web SQL support was disabled by default but could be re-enabled via the WebSQLAccess policy. After this change, there's no longer any mechanism to enable Web SQL support. This change is happening in the Chromium project, on which Microsoft Edge is based. For more information, see Intent to Deprecate and Remove Web SQL. Sidebar Tools App - SpeedTest . Adding a SpeedTest answer by default to the Tools app in the Microsoft Edge sidebar. For more information, see Manage the sidebar in Microsoft Edge.

. Adding a SpeedTest answer by default to the Tools app in the Microsoft Edge sidebar. For more information, see Manage the sidebar in Microsoft Edge. Updated reauthentication flyout when Web Single Sign-On (SSO) fails . Users who encounter Web single sign-on (SSO) failures for User Interaction Required (UIR) accounts will experience a flyout with a call to action to sign in and verify their account.

. Users who encounter Web single sign-on (SSO) failures for User Interaction Required (UIR) accounts will experience a flyout with a call to action to sign in and verify their account. Updated profile management and customization controls. Enhancing the profile management and customization experience through surfaced profile controls and an expanded range of default avatars. With these updates, users can effortlessly tailor their profiles to their preferences and select from a broader collection of profile avatars.

You can find other small changes and fixes in the Dev Channel release notes:

To download Edge 124 Beta, head to the official Edge Insider website. The browser is available on Windows 10, 11, macOS, Linux, and Android.