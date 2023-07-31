Microsoft Edge will let you disable mouse gestures on specific websites

Earlier this month, Microsoft Edge received mouse gesture support, one of the users' most requested productivity features. Mouse gestures let you perform various browser tasks by holding the right-click button and moving the mouse in a specific direction.

Edge Mouse Gesture is a great tool for speeding up routine actions, like opening a tab, reloading a page, launching InPrivate, switching between webpages, and more. The current gestures implementation is already highly flexible with its 16 customizable actions, but the feature lacks one critical option: the ability to turn off gestures on specific websites.

Microsoft Edge users may want to turn off mouse gestures on a certain page if they clash with the website's features. The much-needed exceptions list is now available for testing in Microsoft Edge Canary (via). You can turn off Edge's mouse gestures on a specific website by doing the following:

Open the browser's menu and click Settings. Alternatively, type edge://settings. Go to Appearance > Configure Mouse Gestures and scroll down. Find the Configure Block List option and click Add. Enter the website you want to prevent from using mouse gestures and click Save. Repeat this step to add more pages. To remove a website from the block list, click a button with a trach icon next to it.

It is worth reminding that the Edge Mouse Gesture feature is still hidden by default, even in preview channels. You can try it by navigating to edge://flags and enabling the Microsoft Edge Mouse Gesture flag. Afterward, go to Settings > Appearance and toggle the Enable Mouse Gesture option. Although Microsoft has yet to announce mouse gesture support in its browser, the feature is already available in the Stable Channel behind an experimental flag.

Are you using mouse gestures in your browser? Do you find this feature useful? Let everyone know in the comments.