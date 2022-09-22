Microsoft fixes Daylight Saving Time bug in optional update, general patch coming next month

Last month, we reported that several Windows customers are experiencing issues due to a Daylight Saving Time (DST) bug. Chilean users were primarily affected because in August, the Chilean government announced that it is advancing clocks by one hour in the country starting from September 4 instead of September 10, along with other timezone updates.

This led to issues related to incorrect times in Outlook, Calendar, third-party apps, logs, Kerberos authentication, and more. In fact, Microsoft noted that even users outside of Chile could be affected if they are connecting to servers in the country. At the time, the Redmond tech firm issued some workarounds, but it has now rolled out an official fix.

For now, the patch is available as a cumulative preview update in the form of KB5017380. This update was initially rolled out to Insiders only but has now been made available to non-Insiders as an optional update too.

It is important to note that since this is an optional update available as a preview, you won't get it automatically. In fact, you'll have to go through the "seeker" experience of manually checking for updates in Windows Update.

Microsoft says that the update will fix this DST issue and more (see the complete changelog here) on the following SKUs of Windows:

Windows 10, version 1809

Windows 10, version 20H2

Windows 10, version 21H1

Windows 10, version 21H2

Windows 10, version 22﻿H2

Windows Server 2022

Windows 11

Those who want to wait for the update to become generally available will have to do so until next month's Patch Tuesday, which falls on October 11 this time around.