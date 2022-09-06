Microsoft warns about Windows issues caused by Daylight Saving Time

Microsoft has published a message for Chilean users running client and server versions of Windows 7-11. According to the software giant, customers could experience issues and bugs in various parts of the operating systems due to the upcoming Daylight Saving Time (DST) time zone change. Luckily, it is no Y2K bug, so Windows users from Chile should not expect anything extraordinary.

On August 9, 2022, the Chilean government announced that the country's official time would advance 60 minutes on September 10 instead of September 4. As a result, computers running Windows could show the following symptoms:

Time shown in Windows and apps will not be correct.

Apps and cloud services which use date and time for integral functions, such as Microsoft Teams and Microsoft Outlook, notifications and scheduling of meetings might be 60 minutes off.

Automation using date and time, such as Scheduled tasks, might not run at the expected time.

Timestamp on transactions, files, and logs will be 60 minutes off.

Operations that rely on time-dependent protocols such as Kerberos might cause authentication failures when attempting to logon or access resources.

Windows devices and apps outside of Chile might also be affected if they are connecting to servers or devices in Chile or if they are scheduling or attending meetings taking place in Chile from another location or time zone. Windows devices outside of Chile should not use the workaround, as it would change their local time on the device.

Here is what customers from Chile should do to avoid bugs and other problems caused by the DST change:

You can mitigate this issue on devices in Chile by doing either of the following on September 4, 2022 and undoing on September 11, 2022: ​Select the Windows logo key, type "Date and time", and select Date and time settings. From the Date & time settings page, toggle Adjust for daylight saving time automatically to Off.

​Go to Control Panel > Clock and Region > Date and Time > Change time zone and uncheck the option for “Automatically adjust clock for Daylight Saving Time”. To mitigate this issue in the Santiago time zone, after 12:00 a.m. on September 11, 2022, and for those in the Easter Islands time zone, after 10:00 p.m. on September 10, 2022, follow the steps below to re-enable automatic DST adjustments and ensure accurate time switching with future DST transitions. This can be done by doing either of the following: ​Select the Windows logo key, type "Date and time", and select Date and time settings. From the Date & time settings page, toggle Adjust for daylight saving time automatically to On.

​Go to Control Panel > Clock and Region > Date and Time > Change time zone and check the option for “Automatically adjust clock for Daylight Saving Time”.

The workaround mentioned in the official documentation applies only to customers living in Chile, and Microsoft says users from other countries should not change their Daylight Saving Time settings. The company plans to release an update to support the new DST settings in Chile, but it needs more time to build, test, and ship such updates. Microsoft will not make it before the change goes into effect, so users need to tweak their systems manually this year.