Microsoft is fixing its terrible 'Account Manager' in Windows 11

Recently, Microsoft introduced a so-called "Account Manager" for Windows 11—a panel that appears on the screen and shows you a Microsoft 365 ad when you click your profile icon in the Start menu. It replaced the traditional profile buttons and the ability to switch between profiles. Now, for some reason, all those buttons are hidden behind a submenu.

It is safe to say that no one liked that change, and Microsoft is now trying to fix it. In Windows 11 build 22635.4145, which was released on Friday for insiders in the Beta Channel, Microsoft made the panel less confusing by changing the location of the "Sign out" button. It is now in plain sight and no longer hidden in additional menus. As for other profiles on your computer, getting to them still requires clicking the three-dot button.

The updated Account Manager is turned on by default and does not require changing anything in the operating system. However, Microsoft did not mention it in the official release notes for build 22635.4145. Instead, it was spotted by @phantomofearth on X:

The Start menu account manager has a nice (undocumented) improvement in Beta 22635.4145: the sign out option is no longer in the more options menu. It is now present in the main view. pic.twitter.com/PWZfXnWbCq — phantomofearth 🌳 (@phantomofearth) August 30, 2024

Hopefully, Microsoft will waste no time bringing the updated Account Manager to stable Windows 11 builds and Windows 10. The latter is also getting this feature, but it is currently hidden in the latest preview builds.

Other changes in Windows 11 build 22635.4145 include new mouse settings (scroll direction and cursor acceleration), improvements to Windows Spotlight desktop backgrounds, some changes to the Start menu, and plenty of bug fixes across the operating system. You can check out the full release notes here.