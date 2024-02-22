When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Notebook is now officially available on Microsoft Copilot on the web for PC and mobile

Back in December 2023, Microsoft started flighting a new feature for its Copilot AI chatbot on the web for a few users. It was called Notebook, and it was a different way to interact with Copilot with an interface that allowed people to type in text prompts on the left-hand side and see responses from Copilot on the right. Users could then edit and improve those text prompts and see the results from Copilot.

Today, Jordi Ribas, Microsoft's Corporate Vice President and Head of Engineering and Product for Copilot and Bing, announced on his X (formerly Twitter) account that the Notebook feature is officially live for everyone to use on copilot.microsoft.com on both PCs and mobile devices. He added that the Notebook UI was for users who wanted "to iterate on a prompt to get the best result." He said that Notebook currently supports up to 18,000 characters.

Michael Schechter, the overall head of Bing at Microsoft, added on his own X account that the Notebook interface on Copilot on the web was a better way to handle complex questions and projects without having to go through the normal Copilot chat-style interface. He also asked users for feedback to "me know what you think."

There's no word yet when or if this new Notebook feature might also be available for Copilot for Windows or the actual Copilot app for iOS and Android. This sounds like a very useful feature, and it would be a shame to keep it just for the web-based version of Copilot.

