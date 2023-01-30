Skype gets a massive update with new personalization, natural voice translation, and more

Microsoft has a massive feature update for those using Skype. Version 8.93 is rolling out in the stable channel to customers on desktop and mobile operating systems, bringing them the recently announced natural voice translation feature that leverages the powers of AI to synthesize your voice when translating video calls in real time. There are also improved settings, new customization options, a new section with recommended content, and many other improvements Microsoft revealed a couple of weeks ago.
What is new in Skype 8.93?
Here are the changes and improvements in Skype 8.93 for Windows, Mac, Linux, and the Web:
Who’s this?: You can easily manage your Caller ID settings from within the Skype app.
All the pretty colors: You can customize your theme in Skype and choose from several different colors.
The Beauty of languages: You can now use your own voice during a translated call in Skype.
Universal translator: During a Skype call, if a participant speaks different languages, Skype Translator will automatically detect the languages and translate it for you.
Bug fixes and stability improvements. Got rid of some bugs, made a few tweaks. All in a day's work.
Skype on Android, iPhone, and iPad has received the following:
Who’s this?: You can easily manage your Caller ID settings from within the Skype app.
All the pretty colors: You can customize your theme in Skype and choose from several different colors.
Extra! Extra! Read all about it: Stay up-to-date with the latest news and trends.
Hit me up sometime: You can easily add contacts in Skype on mobile using a unique QR code to get connected.
Lookin’ fresh: We’ve made some updates with Skype videos calls on mobile.
The Beauty of languages: You can now use your own voice during a translated call in Skype.
Universal translator: During a Skype call, if a participant speaks different languages, Skype Translator will automatically detect the languages and translate it for you.
Bug fixes and stability improvements. Got rid of some bugs, made a few tweaks. All in a day's work.
The new features are rolling out gradually, which means some users will get them a little later than others. You can download Skype for the desktop from the official website. Skype for Android is available in the Google Play Store, and Skype for iPhone and iPad in the Apple App Store.
