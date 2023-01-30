Skype gets a massive update with new personalization, natural voice translation, and more

The redesigned Skype on mobile platforms

Microsoft has a massive feature update for those using Skype. Version 8.93 is rolling out in the stable channel to customers on desktop and mobile operating systems, bringing them the recently announced natural voice translation feature that leverages the powers of AI to synthesize your voice when translating video calls in real time. There are also improved settings, new customization options, a new section with recommended content, and many other improvements Microsoft revealed a couple of weeks ago.

What is new in Skype 8.93?

Here are the changes and improvements in Skype 8.93 for Windows, Mac, Linux, and the Web:

Skype on Android, iPhone, and iPad has received the following:

The new features are rolling out gradually, which means some users will get them a little later than others. You can download Skype for the desktop from the official website. Skype for Android is available in the Google Play Store, and Skype for iPhone and iPad in the Apple App Store.

