Microsoft makes it easier to play audio CDs in Windows 11

Microsoft recently released Windows 11 build 22579 to Windows Insiders in the Dev channel. The new build focuses on improving existing features, such as folders on the Start menu and touch navigation. Besides, it brings a new Media Player version with a somewhat unexpected change: Audio CD support.

Compact Discs are no longer everyone's favorite way to play music. Still, some old-school customers continue buying those relics. Moreover, in 2021, for the first time in two decades, CD sales in the US increased from 31.6 to 46.6 million. If you are one of those enjoying music on compact discs, you will be glad to know that you can now use the new Media Player app in Windows 11 to play Audio CDs.

Microsoft added Audio CD support to the new Windows 11 Media Player app in version 11.2202.42.0. The program will show an "Audio CD" entry in its menu, allowing you to play music from the inserted disk. Other changes in the latest version improve theme switching and the media content drag and drop experience.

It is worth noting that Media Player is not the only app for Audio CDs in Windows 11. You can also utilize the good old Windows Media Player Legacy, which is still available in the latest Windows 11 builds. With the most recent update for the new Media Player app, users have one more app to play music from optical disks.

For now, Audio CD support in the Media Player app is available only for Windows Insiders, but it should make its way to the stable channel relatively soon.