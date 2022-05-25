Microsoft Outlook mobile app to get a new Feed next month

Reactions for Mac users, deeper integration of Microsoft 365 apps, and the ability to save files from emails directly to cloud storage accounts are some of the features Microsoft will add to Outlook next month. But these are not the only ones, as Microsoft has listed another upcoming Outlook feature on the Microsoft 365 Roadmap page.

Per the Roadmap page, Outlook for Android and iOS will get a new Feed on the Outlook Search Page next month. The new Outlook Search Page will keep the users updated with what's happening in their Microsoft 365 apps. Outlook users will get updates and insights about people, documents, and other artifacts in a vertical Feed view once the feature becomes available.

While Microsoft is eyeing a June 2022 release, it won't be available for everyone in one go. According to the Roadmap page, the new Microsoft Feed on Outlook will be tested with Office Insiders in the Current Channel before its general availability. Microsoft may also push this new Feed feature to a later date because the company has done it in the past.

Microsoft seems to be quite aggressive about improving the Outlook experience. Apart from all the aforementioned features, Microsoft is also testing the One Outlook client with the public, which is a revamped web-powered application.

If you're using Outlook on your Android and iOS device, let us know which upcoming Outlook feature(s) excite you the most?

Source: Microsoft 365 Roadmap page