Samsung and Red Hat announce strategic partnership for next-gen memory solutions

In order to tackle disruptive memory designs alterations as a result of significant data growth coming from AI, AR, and VR, there is a need for software technologies that have the potential to work in conjunction with the latest hardware advancements. One such effort in this regard has come from Samsung and Red Hat, known for Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL).

Samsung's Executive Vice President and Head of the Memory Application Engineering Team, Yongcheol Bae commented on the collaboration with Red Hat, stating:

Samsung and Red Hat will make a concerted effort to define and standardize memory software solutions that embrace evolving server and memory hardware, while building a more robust memory ecosystem. We will invite partners from across the IT industry to join us in expanding the software-hardware memory ecosystem to create greater customer value.

The two have come together to work on the development and validation of open-source software for memory and storage products, including NVMe SSDs, CXL memory, computational memory/storage (HBM-PIM, Smart SSDs), and fabrics, in a multitude of server environments. The strategic partnership on software technologies for next-generation memory solutions also extends into Samsung launching the platform, Samsung Memory Research Cloud (SMRC).

Senior Vice President and Head of Red Hat Asia Pacific, Marjet Andriesse stated:

In the upcoming data-centric era, the integration of memory-centric hardware and software architectures will become increasingly essential, and for this purpose, Red Hat is happy to participate in the joint undertaking with Samsung.

The SMRC will act as a hub for customers and partners to evaluate new software products in tandem with optimal combinations of memory hardware. Samsung is set to open the new platform in the second half of 2022.