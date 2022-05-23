Microsoft Outlook to get some useful new features in the next couple of months

Last week, we reported how Microsoft wants to declutter users' Outlook inboxes, but that's not the only feature the software giant is working on. According to Microsoft 365 Roadmap page, the company is working on two more useful capabilities for Outlook users with an aim to bring them to the public eye in the next couple of months.

As per the Microsoft 365 Roadmap page, Microsoft is working on a way for users to "quickly access To Do, Org Explorer, Yammer Communities, and Bookings directly inside Outlook." For better customization, the company will also let users pin preferred Outlook and Microsoft 365 apps.

Microsoft Outlook for web currently gives users the option to open Microsoft 365 apps, but you don't get your To Do lists inside Outlook. For that, you need to open Microsoft To Do from Outlook, which is equivalent to going to the Microsoft To Do web client. But with deeper integration with Microsoft 365 apps, accessing things like your To Do list will be a lot quicker and more convenient when you're using Outlook.

Microsoft 365 apps integration for the Outlook web client will be available in July.

The page also mentions another useful new Outlook feature. Outlook for Android will soon give users to option to save files from their emails to their configured cloud storage accounts, which include OneDrive for Business. This feature is also in the development phase and will be available next month.

Source: Microsoft 365 Roadmap