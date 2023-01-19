Microsoft Phone Link's "Recent Websites" now works on Samsung Galaxy Book and smartphones

Samsung has announced that it has made the “Recent Websites” feature on the Microsoft Phone Link app available on its Galaxy Book series and smartphones.

The company considers the expansion as a part of its efforts to increase “PC-mobile connectivity” where it suggests that in a survey it took 77% of people “use multiple apps and devices together for a single task but also find it can take a lot of extra effort.” The Recent Websites feature helps users resume browsing sessions from their phones to their PCs.

With the latest announcement, Samsung allows Galaxy Book and Galaxy smartphone users to benefit from the increased connectivity between devices. The capability also enables users to reopen tabs on their PC without having to check browsing histories or search terms.

While the feature is accessible starting today, there are certain devices, like those with older One UI versions, that can not support the capability. Samsung mentions:

“Recent Websites’ is only available when using Samsung Internet app on Samsung Galaxy smartphone with One UI 3.1.1 or above (Samsung Galaxy S, Note, Z Fold, Z Flip) and Windows PC with Windows 10 20H1 or above. Requires latest app updates to Link to Windows Service (2.3 or above). Feature availability may vary by application”

Users wanting to benefit from this feature must first link their Galaxy smartphones to their Galaxy Book through the Link to Windows’ and the Microsoft Phone Link App on their phones and PC respectively. Then they need to run the Microsoft Phone Link App or fly-out on the PC, which will show the websites they were browsing on their smartphone. Once the user clicks on any of the websites, the link will open on their Galaxy Book.