Microsoft releases .NET Framework 4.8.1 to Windows Insiders in the Release Preview Channel

Microsoft has announced the release of its .NET Framework 4.8.1 (KB5011048) for members of the Windows Insider Program in the Release Preview Program. The update specifically covers Windows 11, version 21H2 (original release), Windows 10, version 21H2 (LTSC), and Windows 10, version 22H2. Microsoft just ended official support today for Windows 10, version 21H2 so this will likely be the final version of .NET Framework for that Windows OS release.

Microsoft previously announced the new features for .NET Framework 4.8.1 back in August 2022. The biggest new addition is native support for Arm64 for Windows 11 users only. Microsoft also added some more accessibility features with this release, including changes to tooltips. You can check out the full release notes below:

Native support for Arm64 Add native Arm64 support to the .NET Framework family to leverage the benefits of running workloads natively on Arm64 for better performance when compared to running x64 code emulated on Arm64. Accessible Tooltips Tooltips now comply with the guidelines set forth in the WCAG2.1 content on Hover or Focus guidance. The requirements for tooltips require the following:

Tooltips must display either via mouse hover or by keyboard navigation to the control.

Tooltips should be dismissable. That is, a simple keyboard command like the ESC key should dismiss the tooltip.

Tooltips should be hoverable. Users should be able to place their mouse cursor over the tooltip. This enables scenarios like using magnifier to be able to read the tooltip for low-vision users.

Tooltips should be persistent. Tooltips should not automatically disappear after a certain time has elapsed. Rather, the tooltips should be dismissed by the user moving their mouse to another control, or by dismissing the tooltip as described above. Windows Forms Added support for the UIA Text Pattern to enable assistive technology to traverse the content of a TextBox or similar text-based control letter by letter.

Fixed high contrast issues in several controls and have changed the contrast ratio of selection rectangles to be darker and more visible.

Fixed several DataGridView issues:

Updated the scrollbar names for consistency.

Fixed an issue where Narrator was unable to focus on empty DataGridView cells.

Enabled developers to set the localized control type property for Custom DataGridView cells.

Updated the link color for DataGridViewLink cells to have better contrast with the background.

.NET Framework 4.8.1 will be available in the near future via Windows Update for Windows 11 21H2, Windows 10 21H2 (LTSC), and Windows 10 22H2. It will also be available via Microsoft Update Catalog for Windows 11 21H2, Windows 10 21H2 (LTSC), Windows 10 22H2 and Windows Server 2022 (Desktop, Azure Editions), Azure Stack 21H2 and Azure Stack 22H2.