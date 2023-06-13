Xbox Games Showcase Extended overview: Phasmophobia coming in August and more

Microsoft's Xbox Games Showcase Extended has a few surprises up its sleeve. We have already reported on the upcoming High on Life DLC High on Knife, along with some upcoming new content and gameplay modes for Hi-Fi Rush. However, we also got treated to some more new games coming to Xbox consoles, along with some new trailers and deeper dives into some first and third-party games.

Phasmophobia is coming to Xbox this August - Developer Kinetic Games launched Phasmophobia in 2020 for the PC, and it's become a cult hit, with up to four players investigating spooky settings to find some ghosts. Today, it was announced that the game is coming to Xbox consoles in early access in August (it's also coming to PlayStation 5 and PlayStation PS VR2 as well) and it will include cross play support.

Go Mecha Ball announced - This cool looking indie game from Whale Peak Games and Super Rare Originals will be an Xbox and PC exclusive when it launches in early 2024. Here's a quick summary:

Switch between a gun-toting walking mech and an agile, rolling ball while blasting your way through four distinct worlds, filled with angry sons of glitches, relentless boss battles and increasingly wacky tools and obstacles! Unlock several dozen new weapons, abilities and upgrades alongside four unique mechs in a never-ending explosion of punchy, acrobatic action that heralds a new generation of physics-based, 3D platform roguelite fun!

New ID@Xbox games coming to Xbox Game Pass - The number of games that will be coming to Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass in the coming weeks and months will include:

Galacticare

Techtonica

Another Crab’s Treasure

The Wandering Village

Neon White

Harold Halibut

Mineko’s Night Market

The Bookwalker

Sea of Stars

Little Kitty, Big City.

ID@Xbox Developer Accelerator Program games - Microsoft also announced the first 11 games that will be part of the new ID@Xbox program designed to publish games from underrepresented developers:

Despelote

Drag Her!

El Paso

Elsewhere

Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical

Naiad

Spirit Swap: Lofi Beats to Match-3 To Island of Winds

Sonzai

Psychroma

Botany Manor

Slime Heroes

You can check out the entire Xbox Games Showcase Extended event on YouTube. It also includes deep dives into upcoming games like Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty, the Microsoft Flight Simulator Dune expansion, Exoprimal, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II, Lies of P, The First Descendant (with an open beta starting August 22), The Lamplighters League (with a final release date of October 3), and Lightyear Frontier. It also talked about upcoming updates to The Elder Scrolls Online and Fallout 76.