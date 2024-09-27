Microsoft releases Windows 11 24H2 Evaluation ISO

Windows 11 version 24H2 is right around the corner, and one of the signs that the OS is almost ready for its public debut is the official evaluation images that Microsoft just released. You can now download the following Windows 11 version 24H2 images in different languages:

Windows 11 version 24H2 Enterprise / LTSC 2024

Windows Server 2025 (Server edition based on version 24H2)

Azure Stack HCI version 24H2.

All images include KB5043080, which bumps the build number to version 26100.1742.

If you are interested in downloading Windows 11 version 24H2 evaluation images, download them using this this link (Enterprise) or this link (Enterprise LTSC). If you need languages other than English, Server Edition, or Azure Stack HCI, check out the links provided by user Bob Pony on X:

Microsoft has released updated EVALUATION ISO files (KB5043080 integrated, x64 ONLY) for the upcoming Windows releases:

- Windows 11 Version 24H2 (Enterprise/LTSC 2024)

- Windows Server 2025 (based on version 24H2)

- Azure Stack HCI, version 24H2



Here's the list to download… pic.twitter.com/lUd7E5qc7l — Bob Pony (@TheBobPony) September 27, 2024

Evaluation images do not require activation, but you can only use them for 90 days. If you want a regular ISO with a consumer version, the wait should be over pretty soon, as there are already signs of Microsoft getting ready to publish Windows 11 version 24H2 images:

Windows 11 v24H2 retail ISOs are now being prepared for the big day (GA). You can generate links, but they don't work yet. — phantomofearth 🍂 (@phantomofearth) September 25, 2024

While we wait for the release of Windows 11 version 24H2, check out our overview of new features and changes. Alternatively, you can download the update to your computer right now using this guide.

Credit for the EN-US links goes to Neowin user d5aqoëp.