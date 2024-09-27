Lenovo reportedly working on Legion Go Lite and Legion Go Gen Two handhelds

Lenovo is reportedly ready to expand the Legion Go family and has two new devices in the pipeline. Recently uncovered specs of Lenovo's Legion Go dock did leak some details on the upcoming systems—the Legion Go Gen Two and Legion Go Lite.

While there isn't much to go on, it seems likely that the Legion Go Lite will step down to a smaller 7-inch display compared to the 8.8-inch panel on the original Legion Go. The space and weight saved by the reduced screen size could make the Lite more portable. However, it may lose the detachable controller design that helped define the experience of the first Legion Go.

Even less is known about the higher-end Legion Go Gen Two. With no clues from the dock specifications, we can only guess what upgrades it might offer over the original. Stronger internals—a newer AMD processor and GPU—would certainly be welcome for keeping up with other handhelds released in 2024 and beyond.

The current Legion Go uses an AMD Ryzen Z1, but newer Ryzen 8000 chips are also available. Even better yet, there's an unreleased Ryzen Z2. In contrast, there is a rumor that the Legion Go Lite will come with a non-Extreme Ryzen Z1 APU, that's less powerful. Let's not forget about Intel and its Lunar Lake mobile CPUs, and its Battlemage GPU that's integrated onto it.

Most notably, Lenovo's avoided any commitments when it comes to a release schedule. As the Gen Two would likely require AMD's unreleased Ryzen Z2 silicon to meet expectations, a 2025 debut would not be unexpected.

There's also no word on how much the Legion Go Lite and Go Gen Two would actually cost. It is worth noting that the original Legion Go was priced at $699. Hopefully we will learn more about the devices in the near future.

Source: Lenovo via Videocardz