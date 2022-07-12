Microsoft releases Windows 11 Patch Tuesday update (KB5015814) for July

It’s the second Tuesday of the month, which means only one thing, it’s Patch Tuesday. The Windows 11 Patch Tuesday update is KB5015814 and will bump you to OS Build 22000.795. As usual, Microsoft has provided us with a list of improvements and known issues, which are quite short and sweet this time.
Improvements
- Addresses an issue that redirects the PowerShell command output so that transcript logs do not contain any output of the command. Consequently, the decrypted password is lost.
Known issues
|
Applies to
|Symptom
|
Workaround
|
IT admins
|
After installing this update, some .NET Framework 3.5 apps might have issues or might fail to open. Affected apps are using certain optional components in .NET Framework 3.5, such as Windows Communication Foundation (WCF) and Windows Workflow (WWF) components.
|
You can mitigate this issue by re-enabling .NET Framework 3.5 and the Windows Communication Foundation in Windows Features. For instructions, please see Enable the .NET Framework 3.5 in Control Panel. Advanced users or IT admins can do this programmatically using an elevated Command Prompt (run as administrator) and running the following commands:
dism /online /enable-feature /featurename:netfx3 /all
dism /online /enable-feature /featurename:WCF-HTTP-Activation
dism /online /enable-feature /featurename:WCF-NonHTTP-Activation
|
IT admins
|
After installing this update, IE mode tabs in Microsoft Edge might stop responding when a site displays a modal dialog box. A modal dialog box is a form or dialog box that requires the user to respond before continuing or interacting with other portions of the webpage or app.
Developer Note Sites affected by this issue call window.focus.
|
This issue is resolved using Known Issue Rollback (KIR). Please note that it might take up to 24 hours for the resolution to propagate automatically to consumer devices and non-managed business devices. Restarting your Windows device might help the resolution apply to your device faster. For enterprise-managed devices that have installed an affected update and encountered this issue can resolve it by installing and configuring the special Group Policy listed below. For information on deploying and configuring these special Group Policy, please see How to use Group Policy to deploy a Known Issue Rollback.
Group Policy downloads with Group Policy name:
Important You will need to install and configure the Group Policy for your version of Windows to resolve this issue.
Aside from the improvements, this update brings quality improvements to the Windows servicing stack, which ensures Windows updates correctly in the future.
This Patch Tuesday update doesn’t require any user intervention to install, just get your computer hooked up to the internet and allow Windows Update to download and install available updates. If you want to install the update on an offline machine, you can do this with a standalone package from the Microsoft Update Catalog, just make sure to pick the right version.
3 Comments - Add comment
Advertisement