Samsung launches new 1TB PRO Plus and EVO Plus microSD cards with faster speeds

Samsung has two new microSD cards for customers who are on the market for high-capacity memory cards with high speeds. The PRO Plus and EVO Plus lineups are now offering 1TB configurations, doubling the previous max capacity of 512 GB. Now, customers can pick between 64 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB, and 1 TB options.

According to Samsung and its official announcement post, the newest microSD cards feature Samsung's eight-generation V-NAND memory, which enabled the manufacturer to increase the maximum capacity. While 1TB microSD cards are not a new concept (there are 1.5TB models and 2TB variants are incoming), Samsung boasts "enhanced performance" for everyday use in modern devices.

The 1 TB Samsung PRO Plus microSD is rated for UHS Speed Class 3 (U3), Video Speed Class 30 (V30), and App Performance Class A2. That means customers can expect the card to operate at peak sequential speeds of 180 MB/s read and 130 MB/s write. The 1TB EVO Plus model has a slightly lower max speed of up to 160 MB/s.

Samsung also upgraded its latest microSD cards with a new controller, which switched from a 55 nm process to a 28 nm one. The main benefit is that the cards now consume less power when writing or reading data.

The new 1 TB PRO Plus and EVO Plus microSD cards come with a limited 10-year warranty and additional protections that allow them to withstand water, temperatures, X-rays, and magnetic fields. In addition, these cards have longer lifespans thanks to an increased number of write/erase cycles.

The 1 TB Samsung PRO Plus and EVO Plus memory cards will be available worldwide this month. The PRO Plus model will set you back $153.99, and the EVO Plus costs $131.99. Both cards work with most microSD-compatible devices, such as Windows PCs, Android smartphones and tablets, digital cameras, dashcams, and more.